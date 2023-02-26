Radio voice of Washington Capitals mourns brother killed in Nevada plane crash

John Walton said his brother Scott was among five killed after a medical transport plane crashed in Nevada. As a result, he will be taking time off from calling games to support his family.

John Walton, announcer and sportscaster for the Washington Capitals, said that his brother was among five killed after a medical transport plane crashed in the mountains of Nevada on Friday.

On Twitter, Walton said he was grateful for the support his family has received from the community. He also said that, amid the news of his brother’s loss, he still went on to call Saturday’s game at Capital One arena.

“I had to do the game today with a broken heart. Please keep my brother Scott, his wife Lisa, and their three beautiful girls in your thoughts and prayers,” Walton wrote.

I had to do the game today with a broken heart. Please keep my brother Scott, his wife Lisa, and their three beautiful girls in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/AKtJztTryy — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) Feb. 25, 2023

According to The Associated Press, the crash in Nevada involved a medical transport flight that had taken off during a winter storm warning in the state on Friday night.

Scott Walton, who was the pilot of that plane, was among five killed when it crashed into a mountainous area near Stagecoach, Nevada. Others lost in the crash include a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Scott Walton’s wife and three daughters was posted on Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the fund had received more than $52,000.

Katie Maguire Walton, Scott’s sister-in-law who organized the fundraiser, thanked those who had contributed.

“Scott was driven, focused, and tireless by nature. Always pushing himself to work harder, do better … So I’m channeling that very spirit of his and going to keep pushing,” Katie posted on the GoFundMe site.

“Taking care of his family would be Scott’s greatest concern and priority. Thank you for helping us shoulder this for him.”

John Walton also said on Twitter that he would be taking time off to support family

“I’ll be gone for a bit to be with my family, thanks to all my Caps and MSE teammates for their support today,” Walton wrote in a Twitter post. “Thanks to all of you for supporting my family through this difficult time.”

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow and The Associated Press contributed to this report.