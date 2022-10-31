HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Washington Capitals » TJ Oshie out indefinitely,…

TJ Oshie out indefinitely, John Carlson day to day with lower-body injuries

Matt Weyrich

October 31, 2022, 12:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oshie out indefinitely, Carlson day to day with lower-body injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals will be down both winger T.J. Oshie and defenseman John Carlson for Monday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes after they exited Washington’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators with lower-body injuries.

Oshie is expected to be sidelined indefinitely and Carlson is designated as day-to-day, according to a team spokesperson. Just nine games into the 2022-23 season, the Capitals are already dealing with long-term injuries to skaters Oshie, Connor Brown (lower body), Tom Wilson (knee), Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Carl Hagelin (eye/hip).

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported Monday that forward Connor McMichael and defensemen Matt Irwin were on the Capitals’ lines at morning skate in Raleigh. McMichael was the second-line winger alongside Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Irwin, who has yet to appear in a game this season, paired up with Erik Gustafsson while Trevor van Riemsdyk moved up to Carlson’s spot opposite Dmitry Orlov on the top blue line.

For Oshie, the injury is the latest in a series of ailments that have kept him off the ice for nearly 38% of the Capitals games since the start of the 2020-21 season. The 35-year-old has been effective when healthy, but he is now set to miss significant time for the third year in a row.

Carlson’s outlook is much more optimistic, a notable development following his awkward tumble into the boards Saturday.

However, the injuries come at a bad time for the Capitals. They take on the reigning Metropolitan Division champion Hurricanes on the road Monday before heading back home for a date with the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Overall, they play five games in the next eight days and 11 over the next 20.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

T.J. Oshie

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up