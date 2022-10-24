RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Home » Washington Capitals » Ovechkin scores in 4-goal…

Ovechkin scores in 4-goal 2nd period, Capitals beat Devils

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 10:15 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Garnet Hathaway, Conor Sheary and Nick Jensen also scored in the four-goal period for Washington. Backup goalie Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves in winning for the first time since signing with the Caps as a free agent.

Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which scored five times on 18 shots in driving Mackenzie Blackwood from the net after 40 minutes. Aliaksei Protas added an insurance goal late after the Devils pulled to 5-3.

Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt each scored their first goal of the season for New Jersey, which was looking for its first four-game winning streak since October 2018. Former Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek played the third period for New Jersey and made three saves.

SENATORS 4, STARS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period and the Senators won their fourth straight.

Thomas Chabot, Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, scored four straight over a 12:07 stretch after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Magnus Hellberg stopped 30 shots in his season debut.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. Dallas (4-1-1) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

