Matthews breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs beat Capitals 3-2

Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former Washington teammates and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_19460 Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares, left, celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with Auston Matthews (34) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_83268 Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal, next to Washington Capitals' Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_99408 Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with Mark Giordano (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_84398 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save next to Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson (90) and Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_91604 Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) watches the puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_40073 Toronto Maple Leafs' Calle Jarnkrok (19) scores on Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren (79) as Capitals' Dmitry Orlov (9) looks away during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_91808 Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) works against Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP Capitals_Maple_Leafs_Hockey_32325 Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save on Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews broke a third-period tie, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves against his former Washington teammates and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 3-2 on Thursday night.

John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok also scored and Morgan Rielly added two assists to help the Maple Leafs rebound from an opening 4-3 loss at Montreal on Wednesday night.

Nic Dowd and Marcus Johansson scored for Washington, coming off a 5-2 home loss to Boston on Wednesday night. Charlie Lindgren stopped 36 shots.

Matthews scored at 6:55 of the third, his first goal of the season after leading the NHL last season with 60. Mark Giordano found a seam on a point shot that Matthews got a piece of with his stick before it handcuffed Lindgren and dribbled over the goal line.

Samonov and the Maple Leafs held on late, killing two penalties and weathering a stretch with Lindgren off for an extra attacker.

Toronto opened the scoring at 6:40 of the first period on a power play that finally clicked when Rielly found Tavares at the lip of the crease with a slick feed.

The Capitals responded at 9:57, with Dowd scoring from close range. Johansson gave Washington the lead on a shot off the rush with 6:08 left in the period/

Toronto tied it at 4:03 of the second. Alexander Kerfoot took a pass from Rielly at the offensive blue line and delayed before finding Jarnkrok with a terrific feed for his first with the Maple Leafs after signing in free agency.

Samsonov was drafted 22nd overall by Washington at the 2015 draft, but didn’t receive a qualifying offer from Washington, making him a free agent. The 25-year-old was 52-22-8 with a .902 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average in 89 regular-season appearances with the Capitals.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Montreal on Saturday night to open a two-game homestand.

Maple Leafs: Host Ottawa on Saturday night to continue a four-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.