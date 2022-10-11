RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
Capitals host the Bruins in season opener

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 3:42 PM

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -148, Bruins +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall and a 20-16-8 record at home last season. The Capitals scored 270 goals while allowing 242 last season for a +28 goal differential.

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 on the road last season. The Bruins allowed 2.7 goals per game while scoring 3.0 last season.

INJURIES: Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

