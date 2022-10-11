All about Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin with stats and contract info

Here's a look at the vital stats for Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

All about Alex Ovechkin with stats and contract info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ever since making his NHL debut in 2005, Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has proven to be the greatest goalscorer the sport has ever seen.

The 2004 No. 1 overall pick scored two goals in his first career game and hasn’t stopped finding the back of the net at record pace, putting him within reach of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals mark. Ovechkin has compiled an impressive trophy case along the way, winning three Hart Memorial Trophy MVPs, a record nine Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies as the NHL’s leading goal scorer, nine NHL First-Team selections, 12 all-star selections, the 2018-19 Stanley Cup title and the Conn Smythe Trophy for the MVP of that year’s playoffs.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

Alex Ovechkin’s Bio

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 238 pounds

Birthdate: Sept. 17, 1985

Birthplace: Moscow, Russia

NHL experience: 17 seasons

Jersey No. 8

Alex Ovechkin’s Career Stats

After showing no signs of slowing down with a 50-goal season in Year 17, Ovechkin has continued to put up mind-boggling stats deep into his 30s. Here are his complete career numbers to date (through Oct 11, 2022):

1,274 games played

780 goals scored

630 assists

1,410 points

Stanley Cup Playoffs:

141 games

71 goals

64 assists

135 points

Alex Ovechkin’s Contract Details

It was always a matter of “when” and not “if” Alex Ovechkin would sign a contract extension with the Capitals this past offseason. The five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed at the end of July 2021 showed his desire to finish his career in the nation’s capital with an eye towards breaking the all-time goals record as well. Ovechkin’s deal ends following the 2025-26 season.

Where does Alex Ovechkin rank on the all-time goals list?

Ovechkin finished his 17th NHL season with a clean 50 goals, bringing his career total to 780. Here’s where that ever-growing mark ranks on the all-time goals leaderboard:

Wayne Gretzky: 894 Gordie Howe: 801 Alex Ovechkin: 780 Jaromir Jagr: 766 Brett Hull: 741

Other Alex Ovechkin Records

Much has been made about Ovechkin’s all-time goals chase, but he’s also accumulated some other pretty impressive records along the way as well.

Most recently, Ovi broke the all-time power play goals mark with his 275th score on New Year’s Eve against the Red Wings. By a second, he narrowly beat the release of Detroit’s man in the penalty box to secure the record.

