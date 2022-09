Stadium Series, home opener among Capitals’ 13 national broadcasts in 2022-23

The Capitals will open their 2022-23 season in front of a national audience, taking on the Boston Bruins on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

Washington’s first game will be one of 13 contests broadcast on national TV this season with five games airing on TNT (four exclusively) and another eight on ABC/ESPN. The Capitals’ Jan. 24 matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will be available via streaming platforms ESPN+ and Hulu.

All 81 other games will be available with a valid cable subscription, including NBC Sports Washington’s broadcasts with staple commentators Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin in the booth. The full schedule for local broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Also among the Capitals’ national broadcasts this season is their NHL Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 18. That game will air on ESPN with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Here is a full list of the Capitals’ games on national broadcasts this season: