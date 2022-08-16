WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Washington Capitals » Hershey Bears sign Sam…

Hershey Bears sign Sam Anas, native of Potomac, Md., to contract

Andrew Gillis

August 16, 2022, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hershey Bears sign Sam Anas, native of Potomac, Md. originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

 

The Hershey Bears announced Monday that they’d signed forward Sam Anas, a native of Potomac, Maryland, to a contract for the 2022-23 regular season.

 

Anas played for the Springfield Thunderbirds last season and put up 20 goals and 44 assists in 75 games played. In the 2019-20 season, he won the league’s John B. Sollenberger Trophy for having the most points in the league.

He also won the Fred T. Hunt Award last season as the AHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.”

Anas, 29, played for the Washington Little Caps organization beginning in the 2005-2006 season — Alex Ovechkin’s rookie season in the NHL — and continued his career with Team Maryland programs, the USHL and into NCAA hockey, where he played at Quinnipiac for three seasons. In his final season, where he was an assistant captain, he scored 50 points in 43 games.

Anas was also teammates with current Capitals forward Joe Snively, another local product, at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland. Those two helped lead the Landon Bears to a 25-0-1 season in 2011.

He then signed a professional contract with the Minnesota Wild in 2016 and played for the Iowa Wild for four seasons. Hershey will be Anas’ third team in three seasons.

In his AHL career, Anas has amassed 357 games and has tallied 284 points. He’s yet to play in the NHL.

If and when he does get the call-up, he’d become the fifth player from Maryland to play an NHL game and join a list that includes Jeremy Duchesne (one game), Jamie Fritsch (one game), Jeff Brubaker (178 games) and Jeff Halpern (976 games).

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Sam Anas

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

Navy's sea mission doesn't keep it out of the space business

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up