RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » Washington Capitals » Caps' Kuznetsov, Stars' Benn…

Caps’ Kuznetsov, Stars’ Benn fined $5,000 for high sticking

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 3:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jamie Benn of Dallas were fined $5,000 Sunday for high sticking on a pair of incidents that didn’t get penalized during their games.

Kuznetsov’s play against Florida’s Noel Acciari came in the first period of the Capitals’ 6-1 victory in Game 3 Saturday, which put Washington up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Benn’s infraction against Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane was in the middle of the second period of the Stars’ 4-2 victory in Game 3. Dallas leads the Western Conference first-round series 2-1.

Both fines were the maximum allowed under the labor agreement. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up