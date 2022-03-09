Nicklas Backstrom becomes just second Capitals player to reach 1,000 points

Nicklas Backstrom registered his 1,000th career point Wednesday in Edmonton, becoming only the second player in Capitals franchise history to score 1,000 points with the team and just the 93rd player in NHL history.

Backstrom opened the scoring with a no-look backhanded goal to beat goalie Miko Koskinen for point No. 999. It looked like he had No. 1,000 in the second period as he assisted on a goal by John Carlson, but the goal was called back after a coach’s challenge for offside. Backstrom reached the milestone in the third with an assist to T.J. Oshie. This one stood.

In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken recorded before reaching the 1,000 mark, Backstrom said of the milestone: “It’s just going to prove I’ve been here a long time and hopefully did some good things over the years. It’ll be special too, that’s for sure.”

Backstrom had already cemented himself as a team legend long before Wednesday’s two-point night. His 1,000 points rank second in franchise history and he is the franchise leader in assists. But while there have been several legendary players to suit up for the Capitals, what separates Backstrom and teammate Alex Ovechkin from the rest is that all of their accolades — and now all of Backstrom’s 1,000 points — have come while playing for Washington. With a contract that extends through the 2024-25 season, that’s likely where he will remain for the remainder of his career.

While Backstrom can be often overlooked thanks to playing on a team with Ovechkin, reaching 1,000 further establishes Backstrom as an all-time great in his own right. He is now just the sixth Swedish-born player to reach 1,000 points in his NHL career and the 93rd overall.