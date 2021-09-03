Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
3 must-have giveaways from the Capitals’ 2021-22 promotional schedule

Mike DePrisco

September 21, 2021, 11:48 AM

Mark your calendars, Capitals fans. There are a few games this season you won’t want to miss and these reasons have little to do with what happens on the ice. 

The Capitals announced their promotions schedule for the 2021-22 season and it includes a number of fun giveaways fans will want to know about. 

The first thing that jumps out is Tom Wilson bobblehead night on October 27 against the Red Wings. Wilson is a fan favorite and is back for another season in a Caps sweater, so you’ll be hard-pressed to find a Washington sports fan uninterested in one of those. 

Then you’ve got the ugly sweater t-shirt giveaway on December 6 against the Ducks. If you think about the amount of “Bad Sweater parties” that have forced you to run to a random store in search of a Christmas sweater, then it’s easy to convince yourself of this one. You get a Caps game and something to save you roughly $20 a year during the holidays. 

In keeping with the great bobblehead theme of 2021, the Capitals are giving out John Carlson bobbleheads on March 22 against the Blues. 

Other promotional giveaways during the season include regular-season schedule magnet presented on Oct. 13, a lavender “I Fight For” rally towel on Hockey Fights Cancer night on Nov. 14, a team poster in honor of Fan Appreciation Night on April 28 and a Kids Game that will occur on Jan. 16 along with a Youth Hockey Night will take place on March 20, including giveaways for youth hockey players and children in attendance. 

