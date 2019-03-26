202
Home » Washington Capitals » Ovechkin scores 49th goal,…

Ovechkin scores 49th goal, Capitals beat Hurricanes

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 10:34 pm 03/26/2019 10:34pm
2 Shares

Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season to snap a four-game drought and help Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night, increasing the Capitals' division lead.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 49th goal of the season to snap a four-game drought and help Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night, increasing the Capitals’ division lead.

Ovechkin snapped a shot past Petr Mrazek for the go-ahead goal 4:31 into the third period for his third goal in 10 games. Fans chanted, “We want 50!” after Ovechkin’s goal was announced, but they’ll have to wait at least a couple of days for Washington’s captain to become the third player in league history with 50 in eight different seasons.

Only Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy have done that.

Mrazek, who once made 15 saves on Ovechkin in a single game, stopped him several times before the Russian star scored through a screen set by Evgeny Kuznetsov. With his 656th career goal, Ovechkin tied Brendan Shanahan for 13th on the all-time list.

Kuznetsov also set up T.J. Oshie’s first-period goal and helped on John Carlson’s insurance goal in the third to give him three assists on his bobblehead night. Braden Holtby made 27 saves and Nicklas Backstrom added an empty-netter off a pass from Ovechkin to give the Capitals their second consecutive victory.

Washington increased its lead to three points over former coach Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders atop the Metropolitan Division. But the Columbus Blue Jackets’ defeat of the Islanders on Tuesday night kept the Capitals from clinching a playoff berth.

The result in Columbus hurt the Hurricanes, who are fighting with the Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Carolina was unable to keep pace in that race and had its two-game winning streak snapped despite a goal from Dougie Hamilton and 24 saves from Mrazek.

NOTES: Oshie’s goal was his 23rd of the season. … Hamilton scored his second goal in four games. … Capitals D Michal Kempny missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. … D Jonas Siegenthaler was a healthy scratch after being called up Monday.

UP NEXT

The Capitals open a three-game road trip when they visit the Hurricanes on Thursday in the second half of the teams’ home-and-home series.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
carolina hurricanes NHL News Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Today in History: March 30
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600