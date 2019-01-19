Washington Capitals look to break losing streak Sunday against Blackhawks

The Capitals will look to get back to winning ways Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

The Capitals will look to get back to winning ways Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

1. Can the Caps end their slump? The Caps are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Last time out, Washington welcomed former coach Barry Trotz and the Islanders to Capital One Arena Friday night, New York handing the Caps a 2-0 shutout loss. With the defeat, Washington fell to third in the Metropolitan Division standings.

2. Change is coming: With his team in the midst of a barren stretch offensively, head coach Todd Reirden is planning to make some line adjustments for Washington’s visit to Chicago. The biggest change will see Evgeny Kuznetsov moved down to the third line.

3. A note on Chicago: The Blackhawks are also in the midst of a cold stretch, having lost five in a row.

Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin preview Capitals at Blackhawks in the video below:

How to watch:

Coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Washington. Livestream it here.

Quote of the day:

Todd Reirden on the Caps’ recent struggles: “Over the last 10 games, we haven’t been at our best, and there’s probably no real reason to single out anybody. I just think that we have another level in our game, and part of my job is to put people in situations where they can have success.”

Stat to know:

4: The Caps have scored just four goals in their last four games, all losses.

Listen to a podcast on the Caps’ loss to Trotz and the Islanders here.

