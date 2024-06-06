‘Heinous crime’: Authorities searching for woman suspected of killing 3 roommates in Fredericksburg

Authorities in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, are searching for a 23-year-old woman suspected of killing her three roommates.

Alyssa Jane Venable, of Spotsylvania, is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 10500 block of White Street Court in Fredericksburg at about 10 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. Once inside, deputies found the bodies of three people — two men and a woman — suffering what police called upper-body trauma.

“After further investigation and evidence collection, it was discovered that a roommate had committed this heinous crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the killings and are actively pursuing leads.

Authorities are withholding certain aspects of the killing “so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

As of Wednesday, the three victims have not been identified since next of kin have not yet been notified, authorities said.

