Mpox cases on the rise in Virginia, officials say

So far this year, the state has reported 12 cases, the same number it reported in all of 2023. Symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes or a new rash that could be painful.

Hoping to increase awareness and curb the spread of mpox, Virginia health officials are warning about a rise in cases since the start of 2024.

So far this year, the state has reported 12 cases, the same number it reported in all of 2023, according to Brandy Darby, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s division of surveillance and investigation.

This year’s cases have been spread out across the state, contrasting with those reported last year, many of which were focused around Northern Virginia, Darby said.

Since the high case counts reported in 2022, when Virginia reported over 40 cases per week, cases “really trailed off,” Darby said. But as they’re starting to rise again, health officials are reminding the public about the availability of vaccines and steps to take to remain safe.

“From the public perspective, when you don’t hear a lot about cases, you think the risk is gone,” Darby said. “We knew that the virus was still being transmitted, because we would see these occasional cases pop up. And then over the last several weeks, we’ve just seen an increase in trends.”

Pockets of mpox, previously known as monkeypox, have popped up in cities across the U.S., Darby said, and even though the virus isn’t on many people’s minds, “it’s still out there and it’s being transmitted.”

Symptoms of mpox include fever, swollen lymph nodes or a new rash that could be painful. The illness is usually similar to the flu when symptoms start, Darby said, but then lesions appear on the skin.

“Those are the lesions that can be quite painful, and they can take several weeks to heal over and then have new skin that forms underneath them,” Darby said.

Many of the people infected with mpox during the current outbreak are gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, according to the department’s news release. However, Darby warns that anyone can be infected.

It’s less common, but Darby said mpox could be spread through contaminated items.

“Anyone can get mpox,” Darby said. “And we’ve seen that with our newest cases.”

People who are at risk of being exposed to mpox or have had close contact with someone who has it should consider getting vaccinated, Darby said. It’s a two-dose series that’s available for free.

“Thankfully, we’re in a situation with this virus that we have a safe and effective vaccine,” Darby said.

More information about mpox is available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.