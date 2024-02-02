Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » 2 men shot at…

2 men shot at Spotsylvania Co. Sheetz in apparent hate crime, authorities say

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 29, 2024, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two Hispanic men were critically wounded in a Wednesday night shooting at a Sheetz in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, in what authorities said appeared to be a hate crime.

Douglas Wayne Cornett, 57, of Caroline County, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and firearms violations. Cornett is white and, preliminarily, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting “appears to be hate/bias related.”

“Hate crimes are a stain on our society and have no place in a civilized world. As a society, we must stand united in denouncing and combating hate crimes in all forms,” Sheriff Roger Harris said in a news release.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheetz in the 5000 block of Mudd Tavern Road, in the Thornburg area, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived, they found two men, aged 29 and 45, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The men who were shot are from Prince William County

Through witnesses and surveillance footage, detectives got a description of the suspect and a vehicle that left the scene. Cornett was later arrested by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Spotsylvania detectives.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up