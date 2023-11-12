Virginia State University police officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, suspect at large

A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded in a shooting near campus early Sunday, and a suspect remains at large, according to a news release from Virginia State University.

(CNN) — A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded in a shooting near campus early Sunday, and a suspect remains at large, according to a news release from Virginia State University.

Police Chief David Bragg said the campus remains on lockdown Sunday as a precaution, according to the news release.

“The officer, whose identity is not being released at this time, was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries,” the release read.

In a statement shared by the Virginia State Police, the Chesterfield County Police said the shooting occurred at about 1:34 a.m. when a VSU police officer responded to an on-campus disturbance.

“The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer,” the news release read. “The suspect remains at large.”

Chesterfield County Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said in a post on Facebook, “CCPD stands in unwavering solidarity with our partners at Virginia State University. We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice.”

“I strongly encourage the individual responsible to turn himself in peacefully,” he said.

According to the police chief, authorities are receiving investigatory support from the Virginia State Police and the FBI, Richmond Division.

Virginia State University is a historically Black university with about 4,000 students located in Petersburg, Virginia, approximately 25 miles south of Richmond.

CNN has reached out to Chesterfield County Police and VSU police for more information.

