Fire ban imposed in Shenandoah National Park as Va. wildfire spreads; state of emergency declared

The National Park Service said smoke is heaviest in the communities of Syria and Madison, which are closest to the fire, and in the central portion of the park, near Big Meadows, Whiteoak Canyon and Old Rag.

A wildfire that began Oct. 24 near the town of Syria in Madison County, Virginia, has spread to 2,800 acres of private and state land, and is now burning within the eastern boundaries of Shenandoah National Park.

Shenandoah National Park implemented a complete fire ban Tuesday, including wood and charcoal fires in picnic areas, campgrounds, shelters and other locations where fires are usually permitted.

“We need to be able to dedicate our firefighting resources to the Quaker Run fire. We hope a complete fire ban will reduce the possibility of any additional fire activity,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to mobilize more resources and deploy staff and equipment in response to the fire and another wildfire in Patrick County in Southern Virginia.

“This executive order will ensure that the Commonwealth has additional resources and is using every tool at its disposal to keep Virginians safe,” Youngkin said in a news release. “Thank you to our first responders who are doing everything they can to help contain these wildfires in the Commonwealth during this year’s fall fire season.”

At times, nearby hiking trails Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon “are impacted by dense smoke which may reach Unhealthy to Very Unhealthy levels,” according to guidance on the National Park Service’s website. “These are strenuous trails requiring prolonged heavy exertion.”

Big Meadows Lodge has closed for the season, but Big Meadows Wayside convenience store, the visitor center and campground remain open, according to the Park Service.

“Smoke typically settles into low lying areas in the evening and overnight, remains heavy in those areas in the morning and lifts out in early afternoon,” according to the Park Service. “Smoke impacts at Big Meadows are usually most noticeable in the early afternoon as the smoke is lifting, or in the evening, when smoke begins to settle.”

The Virginia Department of Forestry hasn’t confirmed the fire’s cause.