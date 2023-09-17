Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Woodbridge apartment building

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, say they've arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in Woodbridge on Saturday evening.

In a news release, Prince William County police said officers were called to the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn around 7:19 p.m. Saturday evening on reports of a shooting. On the scene, officers discovered 43-year-old Kareem Rasheen Tyrone Harris of Woodbridge suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. After receiving first aid on the scene, Harris was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said that Harris and 25-year-old Malcom Andre Monts of Woodbridge had been involved in an altercation that escalated in a patio area of the apartment building where they lived, and that Monts shot Harris before returning to his own apartment.

Police told WTOP that Monts and Harris knew one another and that Harris was staying with family who lived in the building when he was killed.

Monts was arrested by police at his apartment without incident and is being held without bond. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Approximate location of Saturday night’s shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia.

