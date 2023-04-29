2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Va. receives nearly $140…

Va. receives nearly $140 million from major tobacco companies

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 29, 2023, 9:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The state of Virginia received a payment of $137.3 million on Friday from four major tobacco companies, according to the office of the Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The payment is part of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which the Commonwealth has received $3.2 billion in payments from since 1998. The agreement resolved Virginia’s and another 51 states and territories’ lawsuits against the major tobacco companies for violating consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that harmed the states, including increasing healthcare costs.

The annual payments to the 52 states and territories are meant to help cover the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses.

Attorney General Miyares and his Tobacco Enforcement Section are responsible for enforcing the Master Settler Agreement and regulating tobacco companies in Virginia.

“The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was a landmark agreement that continues to shape the tobacco industry and protect Virginia consumers 25 years later,” Miyares said. “I’m proud of my office’s role in safeguarding Virginia consumers and ensuring the Settlement is upheld.”

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up