Va. receives nearly $140 million from major tobacco companies

The state of Virginia received a payment of $137.3 million on Friday from four major tobacco companies, according to the office of the Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The payment is part of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, which the Commonwealth has received $3.2 billion in payments from since 1998. The agreement resolved Virginia’s and another 51 states and territories’ lawsuits against the major tobacco companies for violating consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices that harmed the states, including increasing healthcare costs.

The annual payments to the 52 states and territories are meant to help cover the cost of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses.

Attorney General Miyares and his Tobacco Enforcement Section are responsible for enforcing the Master Settler Agreement and regulating tobacco companies in Virginia.

“The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was a landmark agreement that continues to shape the tobacco industry and protect Virginia consumers 25 years later,” Miyares said. “I’m proud of my office’s role in safeguarding Virginia consumers and ensuring the Settlement is upheld.”