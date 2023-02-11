Live Radio
Federal jury convicts Va. man for $1M prescription drug fraud

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

February 11, 2023, 3:31 PM

A man from Portsmouth, Virginia, was convicted Thursday for his role in a scheme that defrauded Medicare of more than $1 million in prescription drug benefits, according to federal prosecutors.

The Department of Justice said that 33-year-old Ronald A. Beasley II was convicted for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud for his role in a Florida-based scheme that overbilled Medicare.

Beasley was the pharmacist in charge at NH Pharma in Lake Mary, where he and his co-conspirators received more than $1 million in proceeds from Medicare by fraudulently billing them for expensive compound drug creams they never purchased or dispensed.

Instead, he and co-conspirators provided Medicare patients with inexpensive compound drug creams not covered by Medicare.

Inventory records revealed a discrepancy between NH Pharma’s actual purchasing and Medicare billing of the expensive prescription drugs.

Beasley could face up to 10 years in prison when he is scheduled for sentencing on April 25.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

