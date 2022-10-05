HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Youngkin ad-maker gets Va. contract for tourism ad

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 2:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing criticism from Democrats after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond-based Poolhouse made what was ultimately a winning bid for the project on the first day solicitations went out and received a $268,000 contract.

The video showcases Virginia tourism destinations and includes a welcome and some narration from the governor.

State officials defended the project, while Democrats questioned the use of taxpayer dollars. A Youngkin spokesman said the governor was excited to participate in the project.

