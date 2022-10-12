Teacher, students hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 5:19 PM

Schools officials in Dinwiddie, Virginia, say three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a high school chemistry classroom.

Dinwiddie County Public Schools officials say when the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all students were evacuated from the building.

Officials say three students were taken to VCU Medical Center, and a teacher was taken to a local hospital. Officials didn’t release details of their conditions. One student was treated at the scene and released.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. Students were dismissed early.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

