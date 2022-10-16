Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Virginia gathering

Police in Virginia say eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting at an outdoor gathering.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting at an outdoor gathering.

Harrisonburg police say someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No suspects were on the scene when officers arrived and police say investigators are looking into how many people fired shots. No arrests have been made.

Police say the incident was isolated to the gathering and they don’t believe there’s any threat to the greater community.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.