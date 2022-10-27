RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | US to send $275M more to Ukraine | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Challenge during comment period delays Virginia’s new transgender policies

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 6:15 PM

Virginia is delaying the implementation of controversial new policies that roll back protections for transgender students.

Originally slated to kick in Thursday, the Youngkin administration policies will be delayed for at least another 30 days. The story was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

According to state policy, if the new guidance is challenged during the public comment period —  showing in writing it might be contrary to state law — implementation of that new guidance must be pushed back 30 days.

The proposed policies include requiring parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns, and requiring student participation in school athletics and activities to be based on their biological sex.

The policies won’t be final until a review is complete and the state superintendent approves a final version, a spokesman told WTOP.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

