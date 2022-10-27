Challenge during comment period delays Virginia’s new transgender policies

Virginia is delaying the implementation of controversial new policies that roll back protections for transgender students.

Originally slated to kick in Thursday, the Youngkin administration policies will be delayed for at least another 30 days. The story was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

According to state policy, if the new guidance is challenged during the public comment period — showing in writing it might be contrary to state law — implementation of that new guidance must be pushed back 30 days.

The proposed policies include requiring parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns, and requiring student participation in school athletics and activities to be based on their biological sex.

The policies won’t be final until a review is complete and the state superintendent approves a final version, a spokesman told WTOP.