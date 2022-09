Norfolk police tweeted late Wednesday that an officer was injured in a shooting on Vincent Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an officer has been shot and wounded.

Police say the officer’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

