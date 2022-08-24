RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Virginia-based drone company expanding, promising 655 jobs

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 2:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia-headquartered drone technology services company is expanding its operations in the state, a move expected to create 655 new jobs. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference outside the executive mansion. Youngkin says DroneUp LLC will invest $7 million to expand its Virginia Beach headquarters, creating 510 new jobs. The company will also invest $20.2 million to establish a new testing, training, and research and development center for drone operators at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County south of Richmond. That project is expected to create 145 new jobs.

