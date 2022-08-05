WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at Virginia high school

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 4:34 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.

The teen was 15 at the time of the shooting at Heritage High School. Judge Christopher Papile noted that the teen fired shots in a crowded hallway.

A 17-year-old student with whom the teen was fighting was shot at least three times. Another 17-year-old student who was running away was struck in her leg.

Both have recovered from their injuries.

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

