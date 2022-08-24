Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors

A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.

Lateef, who owns Woodbridge, Virginia-based Advanced Ophthalmology, currently serves as chairman at-large member on the Prince William County School Board.

Rector Whitt Clement said Lateef has served as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board since 2016 and as a member of the UVA Physicians Group Board of Directors since 2018.

“His knowledge and leadership mean a great deal to the university, and I am excited to have him as our next chair of the Health System Board,” Clement said.

Dr. K. Craig Kent, the current chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the university, said that he was looking forward to working with Lateef.

“Dr. Lateef’s experience as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board, together with his practical background as a physician and owner of a large medical practice, makes him an excellent choice to serve as chair of the Health System Board,” Kent said.

Lateef said he looks forward to continuing his work in the university board.

“I am honored to serve in this important role at UVA and to help guide the critical work of the health system. Serving the health needs of the citizens of the Commonwealth while also performing innovative research is of the highest priority,” he said.

Lateef’s first meeting as board chair will be Sept. 15.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.