RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine | Russians pay tribute to nationalist killed by car bombing | UN nuclear agency asks to visit Ukraine plant
Home » Virginia News » Prince William doctor and…

Prince William doctor and school board member to chair U.Va. Board of Visitors

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A member of the Prince William County School Board, who is a doctor and an ophthalmologist, will chair the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors.

Dr. Babur Lateef will head the board that oversees the university’s schools of medicine and nursing, along with its Culpepper, Prince William and Haymarket community health centers.

Babur B. Lateef will serve as the chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. (Courtesy U.Va.)

Lateef, who owns Woodbridge, Virginia-based Advanced Ophthalmology, currently serves as chairman at-large member on the Prince William County School Board.

Rector Whitt Clement said Lateef has served as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board since 2016 and as a member of the UVA Physicians Group Board of Directors since 2018.

“His knowledge and leadership mean a great deal to the university, and I am excited to have him as our next chair of the Health System Board,” Clement said.

Dr. K. Craig Kent, the current chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the university, said that he was looking forward to working with Lateef.

“Dr. Lateef’s experience as a member of the Board of Visitors and the Health System Board, together with his practical background as a physician and owner of a large medical practice, makes him an excellent choice to serve as chair of the Health System Board,” Kent said.

Lateef said he looks forward to continuing his work in the university board.

“I am honored to serve in this important role at UVA and to help guide the critical work of the health system. Serving the health needs of the citizens of the Commonwealth while also performing innovative research is of the highest priority,” he said.

Lateef’s first meeting as board chair will be Sept. 15.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

DoD fills in blanks on the future of sexual assault prevention after commission review

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up