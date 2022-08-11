WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Officials: Va. driver killed when tree branch falls on car

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 10:54 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.

Williamsburg fire officials say firefighters were called to a motor vehicle incident around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say a Chevy Malibu was traveling northeast on Jamestown Road when a branch fell on the car.

Officials say the driver, Hakeem Conway of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The National Weather Service reported high winds and lightning in the area at the time. Officials say the felled tree branch is likely weather-related, but the incident remains under investigation.

