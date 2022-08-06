WAR IN UKRAINE: Report: Ukrainian bases exposing civilians | Canadian trainers to teach Ukrainian forces | Calls to Red Cross to help find loved ones | Ukrainian cities shelled
Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 11:18 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the “privilege” of operating in the city’s entertainment district.

City Manager Chip Filer said Friday that conditional use permits for the businesses will be evaluated and the City Council will start asking “hard questions” about whether it wants any businesses staying open until 2 a.m. on Granby Street.

The shooting Friday highlights the struggles the city has had maintaining a safe nightlife environment in recent years.

