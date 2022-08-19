Highway delivery — Fauquier Co. deputies help woman give birth to baby girl

Two Fauquier County deputies traveling down James Madison Highway in Haymarket, Virginia, helped a mother in labor deliver her baby, wishing the child a happy belated birthday.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputy Zachary Lawrence was running a radar on Aug. 13 when a vehicle pulled over for help.

The driver told Lawrence her passenger was pregnant and that she didn’t believe there was a way to get to the hospital in time.

That’s when Lawrence contacted a fellow deputy, John Clubb, to help with the emergency. The department said that Clubb told her medical aid was on the way — the driver said the woman’s contractions were less than a minute apart.

“MDS Clubb wrapped the baby in a blanket and handed him to his mother. He made sure the airway was not obstructed, and the baby started to cry,” the sheriff’s office said.

EMS officials took over caring for the child and mother once they arrived, taking her to a nearby hospital.

Both the baby and mother are doing well.