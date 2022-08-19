Highway delivery — Fauquier Co. deputies help woman give birth to baby girl

Two Fauquier County deputies traveling down James Madison Highway in Haymarket, Virginia, helped a mother in labor deliver her baby, wishing the child a happy belated birthday.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office said deputy Zachary Lawrence was running a radar on Aug. 13 when a vehicle pulled over for help.
The driver told Lawrence her passenger was pregnant and that she didn’t believe there was a way to get to the hospital in time.
That’s when Lawrence contacted a fellow deputy, John Clubb, to help with the emergency. The department said that Clubb told her medical aid was on the way — the driver said the woman’s contractions were less than a minute apart.
“MDS Clubb wrapped the baby in a blanket and handed him to his mother. He made sure the airway was not obstructed, and the baby started to cry,” the sheriff’s office said.