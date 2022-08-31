Hanover County school board has final say on transgender bathroom requests

A county school board in Virginia has voted to require transgender students to present a written request to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Hanover County School Board approved the policy.

In addition, the policy suggests students submit signed statements from doctors or therapists to school administrators.

The statements would verify that a student has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or has consistently expressed a binary gender identity.

The policy also suggests students and their parents present a child’s disciplinary or criminal records.

School Board Chair John Axselle said he wants to make sure students “don’t have any ulterior intent.”

Opponents of the policy called it invasive and bullying.

