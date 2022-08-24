RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self

The Associated Press

August 24, 2022, 11:07 AM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone C. McCombs Sr. made the plea on June 30. McCombs pleaded no contest to recklessly allowing a loaded and unsecured firearm to endanger the life of a child. The charge is a misdemeanor. The former officer was given a 12-month suspended jail term. A stipulation of facts in the case stated that McCombs had put his handgun on a couch in an off-duty holster without a safety clip.

