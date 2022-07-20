Spotsylvania Co. deputy shoots suspect who allegedly charged with sword

A Spotsylvania County deputy opened fire on a suspect who charged at the deputy with a sword on Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials say.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said at 5:55 p.m. the deputy was responding to a call for a domestic disturbance involving the caller’s adult son, who was armed with a weapon and had threatened a family member at their home.

According to a news release, a deputy spotted the suspect running behind the home on arrival. As the deputy approached, the suspect charged at the deputy with what law enforcement described as a “33-inch Spartan Warrior-style sword.”

The deputy, a six-year veteran, fired at the suspect and struck him several times, the release said. The suspect was flown to a hospital by helicopter and is recovering.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 27-year-old Nicholas Gene Howell, is charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Per department policy, the unnamed deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.