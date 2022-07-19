Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » Virginia News » Murder trial of alleged…

Murder trial of alleged neo-Nazi delayed again in Virginia

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The trial of a Virginia man with alleged neo-Nazi sympathies accused of murdering his girlfriend’s parents has been delayed after incriminating statements he made were tossed out by a judge.

Prosecutors are appealing a ruling issued earlier this month by a judge presiding over the murder trial of Nicholas Giampa.

He was just 17 when he was arrested in 2017 and charged with the murder of 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker in their Herndon, Virginia, home.

The case attracted national attention because of evidence Giampa espoused Nazi philosophies.

The judge says police did not properly advise Giampa of his right to remain silent.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Virginia News

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies and unions

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up