I-95 shooting leaves man injured, car riddled with bullets

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 4:38 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting on Interstate 95 that left a man hospitalized and his car riddled with bullets. State police said they were notified just after 2:40 a.m. Monday about a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71-mile marker in Richmond. The driver of the Honda Civic was found inside the car and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening wounds. Police said it appears that the Civic had been traveling south on the highway when it was shot more than 10 times. Police said the driver has not been able to provide a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

