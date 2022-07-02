Fire that engulfed Richmond school deemed accidental

A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia’s capital city has been deemed “accidental” but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia’s capital city has been deemed “accidental” but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation.

The Richmond Fire Department said in a statement Friday evening that the monthslong investigation into the William Fox Elementary School fire found “no evidence to support any deliberate or criminal act.”

The school built in 1911 in Richmond’s Fan District caught fire in February and suffered substantial damage.

Students finished the year at a previously closed school after it underwent renovations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.