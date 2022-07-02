FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Fire that engulfed Richmond school deemed accidental

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 12:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A nighttime blaze that engulfed a historic elementary school in Virginia’s capital city has been deemed “accidental” but the exact cause remains undetermined after a lengthy fire department investigation.

The Richmond Fire Department said in a statement Friday evening that the monthslong investigation into the William Fox Elementary School fire found “no evidence to support any deliberate or criminal act.”

The school built in 1911 in Richmond’s Fan District caught fire in February and suffered substantial damage.

Students finished the year at a previously closed school after it underwent renovations.

