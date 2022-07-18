Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Fire in part of Virginia town causes estimated $2M in damage

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 6:16 PM

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Officials say a fire that spread quickly through the downtown area of a Virginia town damaged or destroyed part of a historic district, impacted businesses and displaced at least one family.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the fire swept through downtown buildings in Tappahannock on Friday.

Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion in the fire that began before noon in the back of a furniture store on Prince Street, a block south of the Downing Bridge that spans the Rappahannock River.

Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief Paul Richardson estimates damage at close to $2 million, although more time will be needed to fully assess the situation.

