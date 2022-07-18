Fire in part of Virginia town causes estimated $2M in damage

Officials say a fire that spread quickly through the downtown area of a Virginia town damaged or destroyed part of a historic district, impacted businesses and displaced at least one family.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the fire swept through downtown buildings in Tappahannock on Friday.

Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion in the fire that began before noon in the back of a furniture store on Prince Street, a block south of the Downing Bridge that spans the Rappahannock River.

Tappahannock Essex Fire Chief Paul Richardson estimates damage at close to $2 million, although more time will be needed to fully assess the situation.

