Boy goes missing, dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach has been found dead.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach has been found dead.

Local news outlets report boats, divers and at least one helicopter assisted in the effort to find the child, who was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were involved in the search.

According to Virginia Beach police, the child was found in the water shortly before 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead.

The department said he had been visiting the city with his family for the holiday weekend.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.