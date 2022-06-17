WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Lawmakers reconvene to consider…

Lawmakers reconvene to consider Youngkin budget amendments

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 1:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to convene in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state budget.

Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise spending plan June 1, and he has returned it to them asking for several dozen amendments.

Many of those proposals are likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Friday’s session comes as the governor and General Assembly are creeping toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan. It would take effect July 1.

