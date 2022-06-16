Former Virginia police chief files lawsuit against city

A former Virginia police chief is suing the city she served as well as several current and former officials over her firing, saying in her $10 million lawsuit that she was terminated because of her race, color and sex.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former Virginia police chief is suing the city she served as well as several current and former officials over her firing, saying in her $10 million lawsuit that she was terminated because of her race, color and sex.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney was fired last September.

In her lawsuit, Brackney and her lawyers allege that city officials engaged in a monthslong conspiracy to have Brackney fired.

City officials declined to discuss the lawsuit.

City spokesman David Dillehunt said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

