RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror | French president says he sees signs of 'war crimes' | Russian economic impact
Home » Virginia News » Former Virginia police chief…

Former Virginia police chief files lawsuit against city

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former Virginia police chief is suing the city she served as well as several current and former officials over her firing, saying in her $10 million lawsuit that she was terminated because of her race, color and sex.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney was fired last September.

In her lawsuit, Brackney and her lawyers allege that city officials engaged in a monthslong conspiracy to have Brackney fired.

City officials declined to discuss the lawsuit.

City spokesman David Dillehunt said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

TMF board leaders outline goals for $100M customer experience investment in agencies

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up