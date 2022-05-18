RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Easing food crisis from war | Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO | Interrogation for surrendered Ukrainian soldiers | Europe's push to cut Russian gas
Public warned about potential measles exposure in Northern Virginia

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 18, 2022, 3:02 PM

Health officials in Northern Virginia are warning the public about some potential exposures to measles.

The case involves an unvaccinated child who was infected during a trip out of the country.

Here are the times and locations of potential exposure sites:

  • Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center (43480 Yukon Drive in Ashburn): from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 13.
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital’s pediatric and adult emergency departments (3300 Gallows Road in Falls Church): from 5:30 p.m. on May 15 to 2 a.m. on May 16; and then from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on May 16.

People who have never received a measles-containing vaccine or who have never had a documented case of measles may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure. Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed at the Fairfax location should call 202-851-9616.

Anyone who might have been exposed at the Loudoun County location should call 703-737-8300.

Measles is highly contagious and can be spread through coughing, sneezing and other contact with droplets from the nose mouth or throat of an infected person. Symptoms usually appear in two stages. The first begins with a cough, runny nose, red eyes and a fever of at least 101 degrees. The second stage begins days later, with a facial rash that spreads over the body.

Anyone who shows symptoms is asked to stay away from others and call their doctor or health department. They should also call ahead before going to an emergency room or their doctor’s office, and tell them that they were exposed to measles.

More information on measles is available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Health officials say the infected child is in stable condition and improving.

