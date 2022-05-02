Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

A school bus driver for a central Virginia school district was charged with driving under the influence following what police call a hit-and-run crash and a brief chase.

Richmond police said it happened Friday, when media outlets say the driver of a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus struck a light pole and drove off.

According to police, officers located the bus and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over and a brief pursuit occurred.

The driver also was charged with several other counts.

Police say the bus had dropped off two children in Richmond earlier.

