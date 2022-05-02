RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol plant evacuations | 'Ghost of Kyiv' a myth | Pelosi and Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Home » Virginia News » Police: Va. school bus…

Police: Va. school bus driver accused of impaired driving

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A school bus driver for a central Virginia school district was charged with driving under the influence following what police call a hit-and-run crash and a brief chase.

Richmond police said it happened Friday, when media outlets say the driver of a Chesterfield County Public Schools bus struck a light pole and drove off.

According to police, officers located the bus and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t pull over and a brief pursuit occurred.

The driver also was charged with several other counts.

Police say the bus had dropped off two children in Richmond earlier.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up