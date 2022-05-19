Police: Officer hurt when gun goes off during struggle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a police officer was injured when an officer’s gun discharged during…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a police officer was injured when an officer’s gun discharged during a struggle with a person in custody at a hospital. Virginia Beach Police tweeted that the shooting happened Thursday morning at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Police say officers were struggling with a person in police custody at the hospital when an officer’s gun went off. Police say the officer was struck in a lower extremity and had a minor injury.

