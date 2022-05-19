RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Police: Officer hurt when gun goes off during struggle

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 1:32 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a police officer was injured when an officer’s gun discharged during a struggle with a person in custody at a hospital. Virginia Beach Police tweeted that the shooting happened Thursday morning at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. Police say officers were struggling with a person in police custody at the hospital when an officer’s gun went off. Police say the officer was struck in a lower extremity and had a minor injury.

