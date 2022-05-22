Early Virginia GOP primaries finish up a busy political weekend

The primary vote tallies, outside of the state-run primary, finished up early Sunday morning. The crowded 10th district primary took the longest to navigate — 11 candidates competed in a ranked-choice vote spanning more than six rounds.

After some prolonged vote-counting, the Republican parties of Virginia districts 5, 8 and 10 selected their nominees ahead of the official primary election on Jun 21.

Here are the current GOP nominees as reported by the district parties:

District 5 — spans from Charlottesville south to Virginia’s border.

Convention Day is today! pic.twitter.com/Mw9vG03R4w — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) May 21, 2022

After a single term in Congress, District 5 Republicans nominated Representative Bob Good for another term in office.

The incumbent Rep. Good received over five times more votes than his primary competitor Dan Moy, boasting endorsements from Congressional Republicans like Lauren Boebert, Mary Miller and Mo Brooks.

He will now move on to take on Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg. Throneburg will run unopposed in the Democratic Primary on June 21.

Good’s named top priorities include border security and opposition to “radical transgender ideology” and what he called “the sexualization of our kids.”

District 8 — includes portions of Fairfax and Arlington Counties

THANK YOU VA-08!! We secured 62% of the vote in the FIRST round. I am so proud to be your nominee for Congress against Don Beyer! Let’s win this 🙌🏻🇺🇸 #VA08 pic.twitter.com/HW1izIrv4a — Karina Lipsman (@KarinaCongress) May 21, 2022

With over 60% of the party vote, Karina Lipsman has won the nomination for the 8th District’s Republican party, overcoming four other competitors.

The nominee identifies as a Ukrainian-born U.S. citizen and shared plans to tackle issues impacting the commonwealth.

“It is clear the delegates at the Convention were seeking a change,” she said, ” and based on my conversations around the District, I am confident that the overwhelming majority of voters are not happy with the current state of politics or their wallets, and are seeking a change too.”

Lipsman will be up against either Victoria Virasingh or incumbent Don Beyer.

District 10 — includes Loudoun County and portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.

A crowded field of candidates and several rounds of vote counting has placed Hung Cao as the 10th District’s Republican nominee.

Hung Cao is a retired Navy Captain who served in Special Operations for twenty-five years and returned from his last deployment to Afghanistan in Jan. 2021.

He will be on the ballot with incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton this November.

The remaining Virginia primary elections will be held alongside Democratic primaries on June 21.