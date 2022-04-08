RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Woman killed in crash…

Woman killed in crash with police SUV; 2 officers hurt

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say a young woman was killed and a young man and two Richmond police officers have been injured in a crash. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference Friday that the crash happened late Thursday night as the officers were headed to a home where a burglary in progress had been reported. The home was about 3 miles from the crash site. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports it was not immediately clear who had the right-of-way. Smith says both vehicles entered an intersection around the same time and collided.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up