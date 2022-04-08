Woman killed in crash with police SUV; 2 officers hurt

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say a young woman was killed and a young man and two Richmond police…

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say a young woman was killed and a young man and two Richmond police officers have been injured in a crash. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said at a news conference Friday that the crash happened late Thursday night as the officers were headed to a home where a burglary in progress had been reported. The home was about 3 miles from the crash site. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports it was not immediately clear who had the right-of-way. Smith says both vehicles entered an intersection around the same time and collided.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.