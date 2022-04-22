Virginia rent relief program to close to new applications in May

Virginia’s Rent Relief Program is shutting to new applications May 15, the Department of Housing and Community Development announced.

Virginia’s Rent Relief Program is shutting down to new applications May 15, the Department of Housing and Community Development announced.

The department said in a statement that it’s ending the program because of “the limited funding available and a recent surge in applications submitted.”

The online portal will close to new applications at 11:59 p.m. May 15. If you have an application before then that needs updating after, you’ll be able to do it.

From now until the deadline, applications will be prioritized for households with incomes less than half the area median income, or with one or more people who have been unemployed for at least 90 days before the application date.

The department said after the deadline, people should call 211 or go to the 211 Virginia website to get connected with community groups and nonprofit organizations for help.

The Rent Relief Program began in June 2020 and was supported first by federal CARES Act money and then by the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

Find out more about the Rent Relief Program online.