RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US: Allies must move ‘at the speed of war’ | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Russia cuts gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria | Photos
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers to take…

Virginia lawmakers to take up Youngkin vetoes, amendments

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 2:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session to consider Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s vetoes.

The divided General Assembly also will have a full calendar on Wednesday as lawmakers work through amendments to over 100 bills, in addition to the governor’s 26 vetoes.

Many of the amendments are technical, but some are more substantive or controversial.

House Democrats also will be dealing with a dose of internal strife as Del. Don Scott leads an effort to remove the current caucus leadership following an unsuccessful election cycle that saw the party lose control of the chamber.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up