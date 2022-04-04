Virginia lawmakers begin session focused on budget stalemate

Virginia lawmakers have kicked off a special legislative session focused on ending a stalemate over the state budget.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have kicked off a special legislative session focused on ending a stalemate over the state budget. On Monday, the House and Senate both passed a procedural resolution setting a schedule for the session and limiting legislation to be considered. In addition to the state budget, lawmakers will consider bills that remained stalled when the regular session ended last month, including a proposal designed to lure the NFL’s Washington Commanders to Virginia. The Republican-controlled House and the Democrat-controlled Senate each passed their own spending plans in February, but were unable to reach an agreement. The two bills were about $3 billion apart on tax policy.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.